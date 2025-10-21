QCinema International Film Festival 2025 lineup

The 13th edition of the QCinema International Film Festival returns with the theme “Film City,” a celebration of world-class storytelling and creativity from across the globe. Running from 14 to 23 November, the festival will feature nine full-length sections and five short film programs, screening at Gateway Mall, Eastwood Mall, TriNoma, Cloverleaf Mall, and Robinsons Galleria.

A global showcase of stories

The festival opens with “Couture” by Alice Winocour, starring Angelina Jolie, a Paris-set drama exploring the intersections of fashion, identity, and filmmaking. The Asian Next Wave main competition features award-winning titles such as “A Useful Ghost” by Ratchapoom Boonbunchachoke, “Diamonds in the Sand” by Janus Victoria, and “Open Endings” by Nigel Santos — all representing the region’s finest in cinematic craft.

Other highlights include “The World of Love” by Yoon Ga-Eun, “Luz” by Flora Lau, and “Renoir” by Chie Hayakawa, with the festival closing by honoring the Asian Next Wave Best Film.

Expanding diversity and new voices

In the RainbowQC Competition, standout titles include “Mysterious Gaze of the Flamingoes” (Chile), “On the Road” (Mexico), and “The Little Sister” (France, Germany). The New Horizons Competition continues QCinema’s commitment to bold and boundary-pushing cinema, showcasing “Chronology of Water” by Kristen Stewart, “Amoeba” by Siyou Tan, and “The President’s Cake” by Hasan Hadi.

The QCShorts International Competition presents 21 short films, including six world premieres from Filipino filmmakers — among them “Hoy, Hoy, Ingat!” by Norvin de los Santos and “Yelo” by Gab Rosique. Other notable shorts include “Agapito” by Arvin Belarmino and Kyla Danelle Romero, which premiered at Cannes, and “Vox Humana” by Don Josephus Eblahan, a multi-awarded international favorite.

Rediscoveries and retrospectives

Beyond competition films, QCinema offers curated exhibition sections such as Screen International, Before Midnight, and Rediscovery, featuring restored classics and global festival favorites. The QC Selects category highlights local works that earned global acclaim, including “Call My Manager” by Erik Matti and “Lakambini: Gregoria de Jesus” by Arjanmar Rebeta and Jeffrey Jeturian.

New sections debut this year: Dokyu Days, dedicated to documentaries, and Focus On: Sandra Hüller, honoring the celebrated German actress known for her powerful performances.

Festival details

Tickets are priced at P250 per screening. For the complete lineup, schedules, and festival updates, visit qcinema.com or follow QCinema’s official social media pages.