Police officer identified as suspect in Ilocos Norte double murder

The Madamba–Bonilla double slay that left two people dead and another wounded in Barangay 21, San Nicolas, Ilocos Norte, has been declared case solved by the Ilocos Norte Police Provincial Office (INPPO).

Daily Tribune has confirmed through multiple sources privy to the investigation that the suspect is Police Corporal Mark Jirreh Requiso, a member of the Tourist Police Unit under INPPO.

According to police reports, the incident occurred around 2:35 p.m. The victims were identified as Joshua Bernardo Madamba, 26, a barangay kagawad who died on the spot; Eloisa Pagaduan Bonilla, 30, who was declared dead on arrival at Black Nazarene Hospital; and Mark John Bernardo, 25, who sustained a gunshot wound to the thigh and remains confined at the Mariano Marcos Memorial Hospital and Medical Center.

In a press briefing on Tuesday, 21 October, Provincial Director Police Colonel Joemar T. Labiano said the suspect has been committed to the Ilocos Norte Provincial Jail and is facing double murder and frustrated murder charges with the use of firearms. Labiano also clarified that no VIP treatment was extended to the suspect at any point during the process.

Sources told Daily Tribune that Requiso allegedly used a caliber .45 pistol in the attack. Investigators are looking into a love triangle as the possible motive, with Requiso reportedly unable to accept his breakup with Bonilla, who had left him before the shooting. Daily Tribune also confirmed that Requiso is married, a detail that has further fueled public outrage over the case.

Labiano said the case was declared solved following the consolidation of CCTV footage, witness statements, and supporting evidence that directly point to the suspect. Administrative proceedings within the Philippine National Police are also expected to follow.