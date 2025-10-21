Payback time?

Games today:

(Mall of Asia Arena)

2 p.m. — FEU vs Ateneo

4:30 p.m. — NU vs UP

Rampaging National University (NU) seeks to avenge its lone loss so far in a rematch against defending champion University of the Philippines (UP) as the second round of the University Athletic Association of the Philippines (UAAP) Season 88 men’s basketball tournament gets underway Wednesday at the Mall of Asia Arena.

Game time is set at 4:30 p.m. after the 2 p.m. encounter between Far Eastern University (FEU) and skidding Ateneo de Manila University.

Riding the crest of their best first-round result in the Final Four era with a league-leading 6-1 win-loss record, the Bulldogs will try to extend their winning run to four.

NU emerged on top of close-shaved games over Adamson University and De La Salle University before surviving Ateneo in overtime, 71-66, last Saturday to end the first round.

Bulldogs coach Jeff Napa hopes his wards have learned to play consistent basketball from the opening whistle to the final buzzer.

NU was stunned by the Fighting Maroons with a massive 22-2 run bridging the third and fourth quarters in a 59-66 defeat last 4 October.

“What’s important right now is how the players bounce back from those adversities. Even when Ateneo made a comeback, our composure and desire to shift the momentum were still there. I didn’t need to talk to them about Xs and Os or anything like that — I just called them out to wake them up,” Napa said about the Bulldogs salvaging a win over the Blue Eagles despite wasting an 18-point lead.

“I’m really happy for them and the decisions they made, and hopefully, heading into the second round, we can come in with an even stronger approach.”

UP is coming off a 69-72 loss to La Salle last Sunday in a rematch of last year’s finals.

The Fighting Maroons are tied with the Green Archers and Blue Eagles with identical 4-3 win-loss slates.

With a quick turnaround, UP coach Goldwin Monteverde wants his team to refocus on the Bulldogs and get back on track toward their season goals.

“I think we’re doing okay. Compared to where we were before, there’s been good progress, but of course, we still have to be better and keep improving,” he said.

“We know we’re not yet where we want to be, but we’ll keep working on it. My goal every season is to be on top, but with where we are right now, we just have to deal with it and make sure we come out stronger in the second round.”

On the other hand, the Blue Eagles are in search of an answer to a three-game slide after a 4-0 start, while the Tamaraws want to spark a run after beating winless University of the East, 95-76, last Sunday.

FEU holds a 2-5 card.