P271.9B in suspected anomalous DPWH projects for 2026 flagged

Senator Win Gatchalian on Tuesday flagged a staggering P271.9 billion worth of potential anomalous infrastructure projects in the proposed 2026 budget of the Department of Public Works and Highways (DPWH), raising concerns over duplications, technical vagueness, and reappearances of previously funded items.

Speaking as chair of the Senate Committee on Finance, Gatchalian revealed that 6,178 projects in the DPWH’s proposed allocation raise red flags for possible irregularities and “opportunities for corruption.”

Among the most concerning, he said, are 4,566 road projects lacking station numbers — a critical data used to pinpoint project locations.

“For instance, 4,566 road projects did not have a station number, making it impossible to track their exact location,” Gatchalian stressed.

He also flagged 42 projects found in multiple phases — an indication of potential padding or duplication. Even more troubling, 946 projects were identified as “reappearing projects,” which had already received funding in previous years but have resurfaced in the 2026 proposal with no clear justification.

He emphasized that unless such projects are justified by DPWH providing the necessary technical information on such projects, he is considering the possibility of removing the allocation.

Further, Gatchalian said some projects showed evidence of gross overpricing. In one DPWH project sample reviewed by engineering groups, costs were inflated by as much as 1,400%.

DPWH Secretary Vince Dizon, in response, acknowledged that a departmental review uncovered similar issues, though with lower overpricing levels than those cited by Gatchalian.

The senator said the findings underscore the need for tighter scrutiny of infrastructure budgets to ensure public funds are spent efficiently and transparently.

“This is not about slowing down infrastructure development. This is about accountability, transparency, and making sure the Filipino people get what they pay for,” Gatchalian said.