No. 305 Liu pulls upset vs Eala

Alex Eala suffered an early exit in the Guangzhou Open after a 6-2, 4-6, 4-6 loss to Claire Liu of the United States in the Round of 32 in China on Tuesday.

The 20-year-old Eala, who recently moved up to No. 53 in the latest Women's Tennis Association standings, fought for two hours and 28 minutes before she fell to the No. 305-ranked Liu in this WTA 250 tournament.

Eala has yet to win another women's singles title singe her triumph in the Guadalajara 125 Open in Mexico last September.

She does have a chance to win the doubls crown as Eala and Nadiia Kichenok of Ukraine join forces against home bet Tang Qianhui and Emily Appleton of Great Britain in the Last 16 on Wedenesday at 2:10 p.m. (Manila time)