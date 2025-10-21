NAIA opens 6,000 sqm food hall at T3

A 6,000-square-meter food hall has opened at the Ninoy Aquino International Airport (NAIA) Terminal 3, giving travelers more dining options as part of the ongoing improvement efforts at the country’s main gateway.

Developed by New NAIA Infra Corp., the facility features a mix of local and international food outlets. Nine stores began operations on the first day—Monday—including Kenny Rogers, Seattle’s Best Coffee, LA Chicks, Paris Baguette, KFC, Chili’s, Nanyang, BreadTalk, and JCO Reserve.

Eleven more restaurants are expected to open soon, such as Angel’s Pizza, Banapple, Chowking, Mama Lou’s, Marugame Udon, Mary Grace, Modern Shang, Popeyes, Pancake House, UCC, and Watami. Dessert kiosks will also be part of the lineup.

Located on the mezzanine level, the food hall is among several passenger-oriented upgrades being rolled out in NAIA Terminal 3. Two additional dining areas—an All-Filipino Food Hall and a Food Village featuring regional dishes—are expected to open by the end of the year.

Similar projects are also being planned for NAIA Terminals 1 and 2.