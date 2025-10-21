Muntinlupa earns special citation at 2025 Most Business-Friendly LGU Awards

The City Government of Muntinlupa received a Special Citation at the 2025 Most Business-Friendly Local Government Unit (LGU) Awards during the 51st Philippine Business Conference & Expo held on 20 October, recognizing the city’s continued commitment to innovation and digital transformation.

The award, presented by the Philippine Chamber of Commerce and Industry (PCCI), acknowledges Muntinlupa’s sustained efforts to advance the ease of doing business through its tech-driven programs that streamline government processes and empower the local business community.

Among Muntinlupa’s flagship initiatives are the Business e-Payment System (BESt) — a fully automated platform that enables businesses to pay taxes and fees online — and the Single-Window Transaction (SWiT), which consolidates multiple business registration steps into a faster, more convenient one-stop process.

Mayor Ruffy Biazon thanked the PCCI for the recognition, saying the citation reinforces the city’s pursuit of business-friendly governance anchored on efficiency, transparency, and inclusivity.

“Our goal is not only to simplify processes for businesses but also to create an environment where enterprises can thrive and generate quality, life-sustaining jobs for Muntinlupeños,” Biazon said.

“Through our strong partnership with the private sector, particularly the Muntinlupa Business Advisory Council (MBAC), we continue to push for innovations that make Muntinlupa a model city for smart, strong, and sustainable growth,” he added.

The Most Business-Friendly LGU Awards, an annual program of the PCCI, honors local governments that demonstrate exceptional performance in creating a conducive business climate and promoting local economic development.

This latest recognition reaffirms Muntinlupa’s standing as one of the country’s leading cities in digital governance and local economic competitiveness.