Marcos thanks partners for One RFID

President Ferdinand Marcos Jr. on Tuesday expressed his gratitude to the government’s private sector partners for making the vision of a unified RFID (Radio Frequency Identification) system a reality.

In his remarks, he recalled the challenges both the public and private sectors faced before the successful rollout of the new program.

“Our partners in this entire endeavor without whom we could not have done it,” he called them during the system’s launch in Calamba, Laguna.

The operators of the tollway systems are San Miguel Corp. (SMC) under Ramon Ang and Metro Pacific Tollways Corp. (MPTC) under Manny Pangilinan.

“This project has been made possible because of the continued trust, commitment, and flexibility of our partner concessionaires, the operators, and ETC/RFID providers,” Marcos said.

“Years of consultation and cooperation with the DoTr and the Toll Regulatory Board have finally led us to a unified system that responds to the real needs of our motorists,” he added.

Marcos said the collaboration was done in the spirit of public service.

“You worked hand in hand, not because you needed to, but because you wanted to make sure that the travel for all Filipinos is made easier,” he said. “This is the true Filipino spirit — one of unity, cooperation, and compassion for others.”

“So, to our partners from the San Miguel and Metro Pacific Investments corporations, thank you very, very, very much for being part of the solution,” he added.

Areas served by Ang’s firm, however, have long been the subject of complaints from motorists due to potholes, dimly lit roads, and faulty RFID systems.

Both Ang and Pangilinan noted that the One RFID project could be expanded to other ventures and platforms similar to the Octopus card used in Hong Kong.

“Well, it’s finally here, right? Took a while — eight years, but we’re finally here,” Pangilinan said.

“MVP and I both fully support the tollways and all the infrastructure work to improve our country. Thank you,” Ang said.

Launched just in time for the observance of All Saints’ and All Souls’ Days on 1 and 2 November, respectively, the new toll program will not result in any price increase.

The cost of upgrading to the new RFID system will be shouldered by the government so motorists can travel unburdened.