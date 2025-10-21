LTO, Customs join forces to curb vehicle smuggling

The Bureau of Customs (BOC) and the Land Transportation Office (LTO) on Tuesday signed a Memorandum of Agreement (MOA) to strengthen coordination on imported vehicle registration and intensify efforts against smuggling.

BOC Commissioner Ariel F. Nepomuceno said the agreement marks a milestone in promoting transparency and coordinated enforcement between the two agencies.

“This mutual cooperation with the LTO reinforces our shared goal of ensuring transparency, efficiency, and strict compliance with customs laws and other government regulations,” Nepomuceno said. “By working together, we want to make sure that every vehicle import and registration process is handled with the highest standards of integrity,” he added.

LTO Chief Vigor D. Lacanilao said the signing was not merely ceremonial, emphasizing that it will lead to the formation of the LTO-BOC Task Force, in line with President Ferdinand R. Marcos Jr.’s directive for full digitalization of vehicle registration and monitoring systems.

“This partnership will ensure that data exchange and tracking processes are secure, transparent, and fraud-free,” Lacanilao said.

Under the MOA, both agencies will enhance data sharing for critical documents such as Certificates of Payment, Certificates of Registration, and Official Receipts. A joint task force will be established to spearhead enforcement operations against unlawfully imported vehicles, including those misclassified or misdeclared in violation of the Customs Modernization and Tariff Act (CMTA).

The agreement also aims to protect the public by preventing fraudulent practices, eliminating unfair competition, and safeguarding government revenues crucial to national development.

Within 30 days of signing, the BOC and LTO will create a Joint Technical Working Group (TWG) tasked with formulating and implementing rules and guidelines for the effective rollout of the partnership.