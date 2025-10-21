Landmark brings 'A Taste of Australia'

Landmark Supermarket has brought a taste of Australia closer to Filipino consumers with the launch of “A Taste of Australia” at its Makati branch. Held on 4 October 2025, the event was led by Landmark COO Teddy Keng, SVP for Marketing Michelle Keng, and Hans Lim of NexTrade, in partnership with Austrade and Australian Ambassador to the Philippines Marc Innes-Brown.

The campaign highlights top Australian brands — from organic plant-based milks by Pure Harvest, healthy snacks by Freedom Fresh and Cobs Popcorn, to premium cooking essentials from Dolmio and MasterFoods. Eco-conscious shoppers can also discover sustainable household products from Earth Choice and fresh juices from Yarra Valley Hilltop.

Shoppers who purchase participating Australian products until October 31 will earn raffle entries for a Qantas Airways roundtrip ticket for two to Australia, offering a chance to experience the country’s landscapes, culture, and cuisine.

“This event brings together Australia’s clean, green, and wholesome way of life — now within easy reach for Filipino families,” said Marc Innes-Brown, Australian Ambassador to the Philippines.

Available across Landmark branches in Makati, Trinoma, BGC, Alabang, Ayala Malls Manila Bay, and Nuvali, the showcase underscores growing Philippine-Australian trade relations, promoting high-quality imports and sustainable consumer choices.