Knights stun Cardinals

Games today:

(Filoil EcoOil Centre)

11 a.m. — Saint Benilde vs San Sebastian

2:30 p.m. — Perpetual vs EAC

Letran College pulled off a shocking 85-82 overtime victory over defending champion Mapua University on Tuesday to stretch its win streak to four games in Season 101 of the National Collegiate Athletic Association (NCAA) Season 101 men’s basketball tournament at the Filoil EcoOil Centre.

Rookie guard Jonathan Manalili dropped a double-double game of 14 points and 10 rebounds as the Knights improved to third place in Group B with a 4-3 win-loss record.

Despite claiming the scalp of the Cardinals, Manalili swears they can’t be complacent after starting their campaign with three consecutive losses.

“I always remind them that whenever we win or lose, it’s over. We move on to the next opponent,” said Manalili, a two-time NCAA juniors champion.

“It doesn’t end here. The win doesn’t mean we are champions.”

Mapua star Clint Escamis had a chance to win the game in the dying seconds but his jumper wasn’t able to break the tie at 78.

Hanging on to a slim 83-82 lead with 13 seconds left in overtime, Jimboy Estrada calmly sank his two free throws to give Letran some breathing room.

Escamis’ triple and a JC Recto’s putback attempt didn’t go in as the clock expired.

Estrada led the Knights with 20 points, three rebounds, two assists and two steals while Aaron Beunsalida had a double-double of his own, firing 16 points and grabbing 10 boards.