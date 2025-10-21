Jillian Ward speaks up: 'Enough na po'

For years, Kapuso star Jillian Ward chose silence. But after enduring relentless rumors questioning her integrity and her family’s honor, the 20-year-old finally decided it was time to speak out.

In an emotional and candid interview on Fast Talk with Boy Abunda, the “Star of the New Gen” addressed the persistent fake news claiming she has a “benefactor” or “sugar daddy” — allegations that have plagued her since she was only sixteen.

“Nag-start po ito four years ago. I was 16. At that time, ayoko po magsalita kasi sinasabi sa akin, if it’s not real, hindi mo kailangan magsalita. Pero every year, nagre-resurface po siya,” she recalled.

At first, Jillian admitted that she brushed the issue off. When friends sent her the posts, she laughed them away, thinking they were absurd memes. But reading the comments changed everything.

“Sobrang na-hurt na po talaga ako kasi sobra po ‘yung pambabastos ng mga tao because of fake news. It took me four years to speak up. Ang turning point po talaga is nang family ko na rin ang binabastos — especially my mom. Kaya sabi ko, ‘Enough na po.’”

Visibly holding back tears, the Sparkle actress condemned the rumors suggesting that her mother, Jennifer, was “selling” her in exchange for her success — a claim Jillian described as both cruel and disrespectful.

“‘Yung sinasabi po nila na binebenta daw ako ng mother ko, kaya raw po ako may mga investments — nakakabastos po ‘yun sa mother ko. Tapos iniisip ko rin ‘yung 15 years of hard work ko, parang tinatapon lang nila lahat ng ‘yon dahil sa fake news. Sobra po ‘yung disrespect.”

Behind her calm demeanor was a daughter deeply wounded — not by the criticism that comes with fame, but by lies that attacked the woman who raised her.

Throughout her career, Jillian has been known for her discipline, intelligence, and maturity beyond her years — traits that have made her one of GMA’s most bankable young stars. Yet beneath the glitz and luxury associated with her success lies a simple truth she wants the public to remember: everything she has, she worked hard for.

And this time, she’s setting the record straight — with strength, grace, and finality.

“Four years na po akong tahimik. Pero ngayon, hindi na po ako mananahimik. Enough na po.”