High-powered firearms, ammunition recovered in Samar

The Philippine Army on Tuesday said its 3rd Infantry Battalion under the 8th Infantry (Stormtroopers) Division uncovered a significant arms cache belonging to the Communist Terrorist Group (CTG) in the hinterlands of Barangay Puhagan, San Jorge, Samar.

The recovery operation on 18 October 18 led to the seizure of one M16 rifle, one M1903 rifle, one M1917 rifle, one M76 rifle grenade, an improvised explosive device (IED), two improvised hand grenades, and assorted ammunition.

The firearms and explosives were reportedly buried and concealed by members of Squad 2, Yakal Platoon, Sub-Regional Committee (SRC) Browser of the Eastern Visayas Regional Party Committee.

3IB acting battalion commander LtCol. Marx Luther Rosario said the operation was made possible through vital information provided by residents. Their tip-off helped security forces locate the arms cache, significantly weakening the operational capacity of the CTG in the area.

Rosario praised the community's involvement, noting that their cooperation was crucial to the mission's success.

“This cooperation of the residents proves that communities abhor violence that the CTG insists on doing, to disrupt peace and development in San Jorge,” he said.

801st Infantry (Bantay at Gabay) Brigade commander BGen. Arlino Sendaydiego, also acknowledged the impact of strong civil-military ties, stressing the role of community trust and collaboration in counter-insurgency operations.

“The communities’ firm rejection of the CTG’s twisted ideals are evident in all of our successful operation, a clear sign that people are no longer swayed by the lies and deceptions of the enemy,” he said.

Meanwhile, 8ID commander MGen. Adonis Ariel Orio, Commander of the 8th Infantry Division, reiterated that the fight against insurgency is a shared responsibility, calling on all sectors to unite for peace.

“Addressing insurgency is not the sole responsibility of the soldiers. Lasting peace can only be achieved when everyone takes part in nation-building,” said Maj. Gen. Orio.

“I urge everyone to continue supporting our peace efforts so we can finally put an end to insurgency and bring genuine progress to our communities.”

The 8th Infantry Division said it continues operations across Eastern Visayas to neutralize armed threats and ensure the safety and security of local communities.

The Division also renews its call for remaining CTG members to lay down their arms and participate in government reintegration programs designed to help them return to mainstream society.