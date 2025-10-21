From cheese to coffee: How Filipino MSMEs are thriving in business

Make it delicious, make it Filipino!

Filipino entrepreneurs are set to promote their products at the upcoming Daily Tribune’s Tindahan ni Tarsee on 5–7 December, just in time for the Christmas season.

Gracing the Tuesday, 21 October episode of Spotlight were the siblings behind Grüezi Manila, Franchesca and Bernard Atanacio, and Kapelipino’s husband-and-wife tandem, Christine and Alfred Antonio.

The Atanacios shared that they wanted to create a product that blends both local and international flavors through their charcuterie business.

“It’ll be a different kind of ensaymada from other bakeshops. It’s a fusion of local and international,” said Christine Atanacio.

Having started her business in Canada, Christine wanted to bring it home to the Philippines, emphasizing that all ingredients are locally sourced—except for the imported cheeses supplied by a trusted partner.

Growing up in a big family where all four siblings love to cook, Christine said the idea holds a special place in their hearts. “We find joy in doing this business,” she shared. “Instead of working for others, I want to work for myself and my family.”

Their advice to fellow micro, small, and medium entrepreneurs is simple: “Just do it!” Christine noted that while challenges are inevitable, persistence is key. “You might not figure it out at first, but day by day, you’ll learn from other people. Take their advice, but at the end of the day, it’s your decision.”

Meanwhile, Christine and Alfred Antonio go all out in promoting their proudly Filipino products under Kapelipino—a name that speaks for itself. The couple even made sure to launch their business on Independence Day, June 2020, at the height of the pandemic.

Both architects by profession, the couple said their creative background has helped them design and market their products effectively. They sell their coffee online through Facebook, Shopee, and Lazada.

Their products come in a variety of packages—from the P157 set, which includes five drip coffee bags (Robusta, Benguet, Barako, or Kalinga), a reusable native bag, and a gift tag, to the P1,019 premium package, which comes with a 600ml French press, 250g coffee, two mugs (losa or enamel type), 350ml pure honey, a reusable native box, and a gift tag.

Their mugs, designed with a nostalgic touch, bring back fond memories and can even be customized upon request.

The couple shared that running Kapelipino has strengthened not only their business but also their relationship as husband and wife. Even their 9-year-old son is inspired to help, joining them in their booth during the first Tindahan ni Tarsee event in 2022.