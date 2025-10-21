Foxies nip Solar Spikers, clinch Top 3 finish

Call it ragtag team no more.

Farm Fresh is changing the landscape of the country’s volleyball scene and on Tuesday, it scored a 25-22, 22-25, 25-21, 25-22 win over Capital1 as action in the 2025 Premier Volleyball League Reinforced Conference intensifies at the Smart Araneta Coliseum.

With this third straight win, the Foxies clinched a Top 3 finish in Pool A, securing passage to the next round where they’ll face the three lower-ranked teams from Pool B. But beyond the numbers, it’s their newfound grit, confidence and cohesion that are making people take notice.

Just months ago, Farm Fresh was admired more for its potential than its performance, often falling short when it mattered most. But this conference, everything has come together. From the commanding presence of Belgian import Eli Rousseaux, to the all-around brilliance of setter Alohi Robins-Hardy, the team now plays with a winning mentality that was absent in previous campaigns.

“We are a team that fights. We are a team that never gives up,” said head coach Alessandro Lodi, who has been instrumental in changing the team’s culture. “We knew it would be a tough game, and we were absolutely prepared for it.”

If Rousseaux felt any pressure following her 38-point game being overshadowed by Capital1’s Sasha Bytsenko, she didn’t let it show. Instead, she responded like a true professional, firing 36 points, including a string of decisive hits in the final set, while contributing six excellent digs. Her consistency and killer instinct are exactly what Farm Fresh needed to break into the league’s elite.

But she wasn’t alone. Local hitters Trisha Tubu and Ces Molina each scored 13 points, while Robins-Hardy not only orchestrated plays with finesse but also chipped in nine points herself. She outplayed her counterpart, veteran Iris Tolenada, in all facets of the match, 21 excellent sets to 14.

Perhaps what’s most impressive about this new-look Foxies squad is their composure under pressure. After splitting the first two sets, they regrouped with sharp floor defense and clinical decision-making. In the fourth set, with the game hanging in the balance at 21-all, the locals took over, Rizza Cruz’s block, followed by a 3-0 finishing run from Tubu and Molina, sealed the match.

Molina not only delivered on offense but also shone on defense, tallying 15 excellent receptions, showing just how complete a player she continues to be.

The team’s steady climb is more than just a feel-good story, it’s a sign of what’s to come. For the first time, Farm Fresh has depth, discipline and direction. The team’s chemistry, sharpened by international talent and homegrown resilience, has given them a genuine shot at making noise deep into the tournament.

Even as they celebrate their rise, the Foxies know the toughest tests lie ahead — starting with a clash against the unbeaten PLDT High Speed Hitters this Saturday at the Ynares Center in Montalban, Rizal. But judging by how far they’ve come in such a short time, it would be unwise to bet against them now.

As Robins-Hardy summed up: “I’m proud of the team and the progress we’ve made just since the last conference. We’re fighting, learning, and growing our game.”