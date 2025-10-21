DOTr rolls out Oplan Undas 2025 with full transport sector support

The Department of Transportation (DOTr) is gearing up for the observance of Undas, or All Saints’ Day (1 November) and All Souls’ Day (2 November), when thousands of Filipinos are expected to travel to their home provinces to honor their departed loved ones.

Acting Transportation Secretary Giovanni Lopez said Oplan Undas will mobilize the full force of the transportation sector.

“This is not just in TRB; we include LTO, LTFRB, Coast Guard — all sectors of transportation. But if you want to be specific here on the expressway, our LTO is deployed there, we make sure of that, as well as what we call deputized traffic enforcers,” Lopez said in an interview.

SMC to offer free fuel



Motorists who experience vehicle trouble or run out of fuel while traveling on expressways need not worry, as the private sector has offered its support.

Lopez said San Miguel Corporation Chairman and CEO Ramon S. Ang volunteered his oil company to provide free fuel to stranded motorists.

Oil tankers will be stationed at strategic locations to offer five liters of free fuel — enough to help motorists reach the next gas station and refuel.

Clean restrooms



Meanwhile, businessman Manny V. Pangilinan also extended his assistance for the anticipated holiday rush by ensuring clean restrooms in tollways and major roads.

“We make sure that all restrooms — even Sir MVP — that restrooms are clean and free to use in our toll facilities. There are times that you have to pay in order to relieve yourself,” Lopez said.

“That’s why we spoke to ED JayArt [Tugade] that this should be prohibited. So, all we can say is that we are ready for Oplan Undas,” he added.

Observe BLOWBAG



Lopez reminded travelers to observe BLOWBAG, a pre-driving checklist that stands for Battery, Lights, Oil, Water, Brakes, Air, and Gas. Some variations include Engine, Tire, and Self (ETS).

“Your vehicle must be in good condition; you must be in good condition to drive. Because no matter how good the infrastructure is, the main concern is the driver himself,” he said.

Lopez also warned drivers against taking illegal drugs while transporting passengers to and from their destinations.

“Stop doing what… Do not take illegal drugs. That's prohibited,” he said.

He added that the Land Transportation Franchising and Regulatory Board (LTFRB), together with the Philippine Drug Enforcement Agency (PDEA), will conduct inspections at bus terminals before the Undas exodus begins.