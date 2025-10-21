DOT, TikTok partner to train MSMEs in digital content creation

TikTok Head of Public Policy Yves Gonzalez and Tourism Secretary Christina Frasco sign a memorandum of agreement in Makati City on Tuesday, 21 October 2025. The partnership launches “Content Camp: Level Up with TikTok,” a program aimed at equipping micro, small, and medium enterprises (MSMEs) with the tools and skills to effectively promote their products and services on the platform. John Carlo Magallon

TikTok Head of Public Policy Yves Gonzalez and Tourism Secretary Christina Frasco sign a memorandum of agreement in Makati City on Tuesday, 21 October 2025. The partnership launches “Content Camp: Level Up with TikTok,” a program aimed at equipping micro, small, and medium enterprises (MSMEs) with the tools and skills to effectively promote their products and services on the platform. John Carlo Magallon

TikTok Head of Public Policy Yves Gonzalez and Tourism Secretary Christina Frasco sign a memorandum of agreement in Makati City on Tuesday, 21 October 2025. The partnership launches “Content Camp: Level Up with TikTok,” a program aimed at equipping micro, small, and medium enterprises (MSMEs) with the tools and skills to effectively promote their products and services on the platform. John Carlo Magallon

TikTok Head of Public Policy Yves Gonzalez and Tourism Secretary Christina Frasco sign a memorandum of agreement in Makati City on Tuesday, 21 October 2025. The partnership launches “Content Camp: Level Up with TikTok,” a program aimed at equipping micro, small, and medium enterprises (MSMEs) with the tools and skills to effectively promote their products and services on the platform. John Carlo Magallon

TikTok Head of Public Policy Yves Gonzalez and Tourism Secretary Christina Frasco sign a memorandum of agreement in Makati City on Tuesday, 21 October 2025. The partnership launches “Content Camp: Level Up with TikTok,” a program aimed at equipping micro, small, and medium enterprises (MSMEs) with the tools and skills to effectively promote their products and services on the platform. John Carlo Magallon

TikTok Head of Public Policy Yves Gonzalez and Tourism Secretary Christina Frasco sign a memorandum of agreement in Makati City on Tuesday, 21 October 2025. The partnership launches “Content Camp: Level Up with TikTok,” a program aimed at equipping micro, small, and medium enterprises (MSMEs) with the tools and skills to effectively promote their products and services on the platform. John Carlo Magallon

TikTok Head of Public Policy Yves Gonzalez and Tourism Secretary Christina Frasco sign a memorandum of agreement in Makati City on Tuesday, 21 October 2025. The partnership launches “Content Camp: Level Up with TikTok,” a program aimed at equipping micro, small, and medium enterprises (MSMEs) with the tools and skills to effectively promote their products and services on the platform. John Carlo Magallon

TikTok Head of Public Policy Yves Gonzalez and Tourism Secretary Christina Frasco sign a memorandum of agreement in Makati City on Tuesday, 21 October 2025. The partnership launches “Content Camp: Level Up with TikTok,” a program aimed at equipping micro, small, and medium enterprises (MSMEs) with the tools and skills to effectively promote their products and services on the platform. John Carlo Magallon