DoT, TikTok join forces to boost tourism MSMEs

The Department of Tourism (DoT) has partnered with TikTok to empower tourism-related Micro, Small, and Medium Enterprises (MSMEs) by strengthening their presence in the digital marketplace.

Tourism Secretary Christina Garcia Frasco led the signing of a Memorandum of Agreement (MOA) with TikTok on Monday, 21 October, formalizing a collaboration that aims to equip local entrepreneurs with content creation and online marketing skills.

Frasco emphasized that the initiative aligns with the DoT’s broader effort to help small tourism enterprises harness digital platforms to grow their businesses and contribute to the country’s economic recovery.

“The Department of Tourism fully embraces the utilization of digital platforms, including TikTok, to showcase the beauty, the people, and the story of the Philippines,” Frasco said during the signing ceremony.

“Today's partnership is not a first step, but a continuation of our expansion of the spheres by which we promote Philippine tourism.”

Under the partnership, the DoT and TikTok will launch “Content Camp: Level Up with TikTok”, a nationwide program designed to train tourism MSMEs in digital marketing and storytelling.

The program’s pilot rollout in November 2025 will feature a one-day hybrid session for 50 DoT-accredited MSMEs from the National Capital Region and Cebu City. Participants will learn practical skills in content creation, live selling, and ad optimization to help them promote their products and services more effectively online.

Frasco said the initiative will particularly benefit homestay owners, tour guides, artisans, and local entrepreneurs, providing them tools to convert creativity into livelihood and sustainable income.

“They will gain the tools they need through this partnership to turn their creativity into content, stories into opportunities, and their products into livelihood that will support their families,” she said.

Beyond business promotion, the collaboration will also advance the DoT’s campaign for responsible and purposeful travel. Frasco expressed optimism that TikTok’s reach among younger audiences will help amplify messages about environmental protection and cultural respect.

“The Department of Tourism’s partnership with TikTok will promote responsible travel, reminding our visitors to respect our communities, protect our environment, and travel with purpose,” she added.

Frasco also called on content creators and tourism workers to use their platforms in supporting the “Love the Philippines” campaign by showcasing the country’s destinations, culture, and resilient people.

“Help us in campaigning for the world to Love the Philippines,” the tourism chief said. “I urge that all of us use our voices, our posts, our power of access to the world in order to share the truth about our destinations.”

The DoT–TikTok partnership forms part of the government’s ongoing effort to digitally upskill tourism MSMEs, ensuring that they remain competitive and sustainable in the evolving global travel landscape.