Photos

DOH Launches Anti-Flu, Mental Health Campaign

Senior High School students participated in various activities promoting mental health as part of the Department of Health’s celebration of Mental Health Month. Also seen in attendance were Dr. Albert Francis E. Domingo, MSc, OIC-Assistant Secretary of Health and DOH Spokesperson, together with Ms. Maria Kristina May L. Marasigan, Director IV of the Health Promotion Bureau (HPB), who led the cultivation activity called the Care for Yourself, Care for Others event at Cavite National High School (CNHS) in Cavite City on 21 October 2025. The event also kicked off the launch of the DOH’s anti-flu campaign and the strengthening of peer support programs in schools to help students manage stress after disasters. It concluded with a commitment-setting activity to show solidarity and support for mental health awareness.