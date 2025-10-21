DILG lauds BJMP for tactical training, officers’ martial arts triumphs

The Department of the Interior and Local Government (DILG) on Tuesday commended the Bureau of Jail Management and Penology (BJMP) for strengthening its officers’ tactical and self-defense skills through martial arts training, after two personnel earned medals at an international tournament.

At the Buffalo-Niagara Laban Laro Tournament, Jail Officer 3 (JO3) Jupiter Villegas of BJMP Region II bagged four gold and three silver medals, while JO1 Charlie Sinahon of Region I won one gold, two silver, and one bronze, both representing Team Philippines. Their success underscores BJMP’s dedication to developing discipline and readiness among its ranks.

Villegas said their training routine—early morning jogs, full duty hours, and strict diet—helped instill self-discipline. Both officers now serve as martial arts instructors for new recruits.

The pair also credited DILG Undersecretary Serafin Barretto Jr., former BJMP chief, for introducing the “No Guns in Jail” program, which promotes non-lethal defense and order inside jails. The initiative helped form a dedicated pool of self-defense practitioners among BJMP officers in the National Capital Region (NCR).

Amid a 286-percent congestion rate nationwide, DILG said such programs are crucial to maintaining security and ensuring the safety of both persons deprived of liberty (PDLs) and jail personnel. The effort aligns with President Ferdinand Marcos Jr.’s call for uniformed personnel to uphold discipline, dedication, and public service.