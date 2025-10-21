Chavit Singson: I’ll face jail if plunder raps are true

Following the plunder and graft complaint filed against former Narvacan Mayor Luis “Chavit” Singson, he described the allegations as baseless and a “reversal of the truth.”

“If that is true, I will let myself be imprisoned,” Singson said in Filipino during a radio interview.

The complaint, filed by Warriors of Narvacan led by Atty. Estrelita Cordero, accuses Singson of profiting from an allegedly overpriced sale of land and misusing public funds during his tenure. It claimed that the individuals involved conspired to defraud the Municipality of Narvacan by approving and executing the purchase of a 99,974-square-meter property from Western Textile Mills Inc.

Singson refuted the allegations, saying that at the time of the transaction, the land’s value was pegged at P8,000 per square meter, bringing the total to P800 million, which was then sold to the municipality.

He emphasized that he, in fact, lost a total of P680 million from the deal in an effort to help the municipality. He added that he would file a disbarment case against those behind the complaint.

“Now, regarding that plunder case that was filed, we will file for disbarment because it is not true; the truth was twisted — that’s not right,” Singson said.

The former mayor clarified that he sold the property for only ₱120 million, far below the amount stated in the complaint. He also pointed out that he never registered the land under his name.

“I gave it to the municipality. I did not put it under my name. I gave it directly to the owner and paid for it. I actually lost money,” Singson stated.

Aside from debunking the allegations, Singson claimed that Atty. Cordero is related to a former political rival and has a history of harassing him by repeatedly soliciting financial contributions. He said the complaint was a retaliatory act after he refused her recent request for money.

“We will file a case, such as disbarment. It is prohibited for a lawyer to lie — it is even prohibited for any person to do that. The problem with us is that many people lie, which is why we will definitely file for disbarment,” Singson emphasized.