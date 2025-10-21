Bulacan Police Arrest 11 in Provincewide Crime Crackdown

CAMP OLIVAS, Pampanga — In a sweeping three-day operation, Bulacan police apprehended 11 individuals linked to serious crimes—including rape, murder, and carnapping—marking a significant breakthrough in the province’s anti-crime campaign.

The most notable capture was alias “Norman”, 43, listed as Santa Maria’s Most Wanted (Municipal Level), arrested on 20 October in Poblacion village. Norman faces two nonbailable rape charges (Criminal Cases 4089-M-2025 and 4090-M-2025) issued by Judge Lyn Llamasares-Gonzalez.

Hours later, alias “Buko”, 48, wanted for murder (Criminal Case 4315-M-2025), was detained in Norzagaray. Both suspects are held without bail.

Separately, alias “Mar”, implicated in violating the Anti-Carnapping Act (RA 10883), was caught in Mexico, Pampanga, after allegedly pawning a stolen Honda Click 125 motorcycle. The vehicle was recovered, while accomplice alias “Lito” remains at large.

Nine additional suspects were arrested in parallel operations across Angat, Bulakan, San Ildefonso, and San Jose del Monte City. Charges range from drug offenses to theft, with all suspects processed for court turnover.

“These arrests stem from Bulacan’s teamwork—communities trusting us with intel, officers acting on it,” said PCOL Garcillano. “Lt. Gen. Nartatez pushed us to prioritize public trust, not just arrests. Every closed case rebuilds faith in the system.”

The operations underscore the police’s strategy of targeted manhunts and inter-unit collaboration, aligning with the PNP's initiative’s push for safer communities.