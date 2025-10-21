Bong Go urges DPWH: Seek the truth, jail the corrupt

Senator Christopher “Bong” Go has urged Department of Public Works and Highways (DPWH) Secretary Vince Dizon to uphold transparency and accountability in the face of mounting corruption allegations in government infrastructure projects.

During the Senate deliberations on the 2026 national budget on Monday, October 20, Go appealed to Dizon to focus on uncovering the truth rather than following any supposed “script” or narrative that could obscure accountability.

“Sec. Vince, sa lahat po, I hope you are one with us, the Filipinos, in this crusade against corruption. Seek the truth only, and do not rely on any script, if there is any,” Go said.

“Nakailang beses ka na pong napamura, ilang beses nating nasubaybayan po ito, galit na galit ka. Pakiusap ko lang, ikulong mo talaga ‘yung mga kurakot. ‘Yung totoong kurakot.”

Go said the DPWH is now “in the test of public scrutiny” after receiving widespread criticism over alleged anomalies in flood control projects — some of which were reported as substandard or nonexistent, also known as ghost projects.

“Kaliwa’t kanang batikos ang natatanggap ng departamento matapos mabunyag ang mga iregularidad, korapsyon, katiwalian, at kapalpakan sa mga proyekto at imprastraktura, lalo na sa usapin ng flood control projects,” he said.

While recognizing Dizon’s work ethic, Go underscored that the public demands accountability from everyone involved.

“Nakita ko po kung paano magtrabaho si Secretary Vince Dizon — masipag, kahit saang parte ng bansa, nakikita ninyo ‘yan. We support the Secretary and the DPWH in these challenging times. But I am one with the Filipino people, kasama po ako sa panawagan ng publiko na dapat managot ang lahat ng sangkot dito sa lahat ng korapsyon na naiuulat,” Go said.

The senator also reiterated his opposition to the use of unprogrammed appropriations, calling them “prone to abuse” and describing them as a “semi-pork barrel.”

“For the record, I am against the unprogrammed appropriations, kasi prone po ito sa abuse at corruption, at naging semi-pork barrel na nga,” he stated.

“Okay lang sana gamitin sa HEA, o sa pangsweldo, pero kapag naging abuso na po itong mga unprogrammed appropriations, ay hindi na po ako sang-ayon,” he added, referring to the use of excess revenues for pending payables under the General Appropriations Act.

Go called for decisive punishment against those behind fraudulent or failed projects.

“Those behind failed and ghost projects must face the consequences in pursuit of justice. Ginagawang gatasan ang mga proyekto ng gobyerno,” he said. “Accountability must cut across all sectors, from contractors and implementers to proponents and legislators.”

Recalling the anti-corruption campaign of former President Rodrigo Duterte, Go reminded Dizon — who once served as Presidential Adviser for Flagship Programs — of his role in pursuing integrity in public service.

“Alam kong alam mo (kung) gaano katalamak ang corruption ngayon. Di naman po perpekto ‘yung panahon ni Pangulong Duterte… pero itong nangyayari ngayon ay talagang talamak at galit po ang tao,” Go said.

He then reiterated his appeal: “Sec. Vince, hindi po kita inuutusan at tinuturuan — isa itong pakiusap at paalala lang po. Ang issue ngayon ay tungkol sa ghost, substandard o anomalous flood control projects. Kung wala kang sini-sino o pinipili, kasuhan niyo po at ipakulong kaagad ‘yung mga totoong mastermind, ‘yung totoong buwaya. Mag-focus po kayo sa mga magnanakaw at corrupt. Ikulong na ‘yan, mga kurakot.”

“Alam kong kilala mo sila. Hindi mo pa siguro ma-pangalanan pero pakiusap ko po, tumbukin ninyo po. Huwag nang paliguy-ligoy pa. Tumbukin ninyo sino ‘yung may sala talaga dito, tumbukin mo ang mastermind, at huwag sanang ilihis ang isyu. Totoo lamang po. The truth.”

Go said the public is closely watching the government’s response.

“Naka-antabay ang mga tao, naghihintay po ng resulta. Interes ng tao, interes ng Pilipino ang unahin natin dito,” he said.

He ended by expressing both trust and challenge to Dizon’s leadership: “Malaki po ang aking paniniwala na ‘yan po ang iyong tatahaking landas. Alamin ‘yung katotohanan, ikulong ang dapat ikulong. Ikulong ang mga corrupt. I hope you’re one with us dito sa ating krusada na labanan ang korapsyon sa gobyerno.”