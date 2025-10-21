BDO backs Bounty Fresh to boost food security

BDO Unibank Inc. (BDO) is reinforcing its long-standing support for the country’s agricultural sector through its continued partnership with Bounty Fresh Group Holdings Inc., one of the Philippines’ largest integrated poultry producers.

“Food security and nutrition have always been at the heart of our purpose,” said Tennyson G. Chen, chairman of Bounty Fresh Group Holdings Inc. “We entered the agri-food space to contribute to these national priorities while helping professionalize and boost the local poultry sector.”

Major player

From a modest family business, Bounty Fresh has grown into a major player in the agri-food industry, with household brands such as Bounty Fresh and Chooks-to-Go.

The company is known for its traceable, antibiotic-free poultry production and resilient nationwide food system that creates jobs and promotes sustainability.

BDO financing support

Much of this expansion has been fueled by BDO’s financing support, which has enabled Bounty Fresh to modernize its operations, enhance logistics, and build new facilities across the country.

BDO has also backed the company’s international growth, including its acquisition of New Zealand’s Tegel Foods.

“BDO has played an important role in enabling Bounty’s growth over the years. From everyday banking and cash management needs to strategic milestones, they have been a valuable part of our journey,” Chen said.

Charles M. Rodriguez, BDO Unibank executive vice president and Head of Institutional Banking Group, emphasized that the partnership reflects the Bank’s broader commitment to national development.

“At BDO, supporting companies like Bounty Fresh Food goes beyond financing. We share a vision of nation-building — one that empowers communities and uplifts the lives of Filipinos,” Rodriguez said.