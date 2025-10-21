BDO backs agri expansion for food security

BDO Unibank Inc. (BDO) continues to strengthen its support for the country’s agricultural development, helping drive food security and sustainable growth through its long-standing partnership with Bounty Fresh Group Holdings, Inc., one of the Philippines’ largest fully integrated poultry producers.

“Food security and nutrition have always been at the heart of our purpose,” said Tennyson G. Chen, Chairman of Bounty Fresh Group Holdings, Inc. “We entered the agri-food space to contribute to these national priorities while helping professionalize and boost the local poultry sector.”

From its beginnings as a family-run enterprise, Bounty Fresh has grown into a leading force in the agri-food industry, with brands such as Bounty Fresh and Chooks-to-Go becoming household names. Known for pioneering traceable, antibiotic-free poultry production, the company has established a resilient and inclusive food system that serves consumers nationwide.

Behind much of this growth is Bounty Fresh’s decades-long partnership with BDO, which has supported its expansion from local infrastructure upgrades to international ventures, including the acquisition of New Zealand’s Tegel Foods. BDO’s financing has helped modernize operations, enhance logistics, and develop new facilities across the country, generating livelihood opportunities in rural communities.

“BDO has played an important role in enabling Bounty’s growth over the years. From everyday banking and cash management needs to strategic milestones, they have been a valuable part of our journey,” Chen said.

Charles M. Rodriguez, BDO Unibank Executive Vice President and Head of Institutional Banking Group, emphasized the bank’s broader mission of inclusive growth.

“At BDO, supporting companies like Bounty Fresh Food goes beyond financing,” Rodriguez said. “We share a vision of nation-building — one that empowers communities and uplifts the lives of Filipinos.”