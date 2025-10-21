Baguio Cathedral goes Korean

BAGUIO CITY — "Jujunimkkeseo hamkke hasigireul baramnida" is the Korean way to say "the Lord be with you."

Starting next month, Korean Catholic faithful in the City of Baguio, especially those who are still learning to speak other languages, will not have a hard time understanding what the Holy Mass celebrants will say.

Most Rev. Bishop Rafael T. Cruz of the Diocese of Baguio invited the Korean faithful in Baguio who wish to celebrate the Holy Mass in their language or "Hangugeo." According to the bishop, Korean priests were assigned to regularly celebrate and administer the Sacraments and Sacramental rites.

Cruz said that the Mass in the Korean language will be held at 5:00 PM every Saturday beginning November 2025 at the Holy Face Chapel of the Baguio Cathedral. Holy Days of Obligation and Solemnities can be arranged with the Korean priests and the Cathedral office.

Meanwhile, activities for fellowship purposes of the Korean faithful can be held before or after the Mass at the Sangkabalayan Social Hall of the Church. "It is my sincere hope that this provision for Mass and the Sacraments in the Korean language will be a source of spiritual nourishment and strength for you during your stay here in the Diocese," states the bishop.