Alta offers free UAAP tickets

Alta Sports, the country’s newest all-in-one sports app, is giving collegiate hoops fans a chance to win free tickets in the University Athletic Association of the Philippines (UAAP) Season 88 men’s basketball tournament.

Through the UAAP Fan Experience Challenge, fans can win tickets by following and posting their most memorable UAAP experience, whether an unforgettable story or a throwback photo with their favorite UAAP legends, in the Forum Section of the Alta Sports App from 24 to 31 October.

The top 10 posts with the most hearts on the app will win three tickets. Winners will be announced on 3 November.