AboitizPower launches geothermal efficiency and hybrid energy projects

Aboitiz Power Corporation’s (AboitizPower) wholly-owned subsidiary, Aboitiz Renewables Inc., has unveiled the Overhauling Reduction Days Program, which aims to reduce maintenance time for its geothermal plants, along with the Bay Battery Energy Storage System (BESS) Project.

During the 6th Philippine International Geothermal Conference (PIGC) hosted by the National Geothermal Association of the Philippines at The Fifth at Rockwell, Makati City, Aboitiz Renewables introduced the Overhauling Reduction Days Program, which applies Agile methodologies to improve operational efficiency.

According to Senior Manager for Central Maintenance Services Engr. Rommel Austria, Agile methodologies offer a project management approach that breaks projects into sprints — short, iterative cycles designed to enhance productivity and performance in geothermal power operations.

“By combining strategy through the Agile method, structure, and agility, we’re not only enhancing our operations — we’re ensuring a power system that is more resilient, responsive, and future-ready to deliver reliable and sustainable energy for our customers,” he said.

Production Manager Engr. Joerex Delgaco also presented the Bay BESS Project in Laguna, which will be the first-ever battery energy storage and geothermal hybrid system in the Philippines.

The project will add crucial battery storage capacity to APRI’s Makban geothermal plant through a specialized hybrid system, enabling rapid support for the Luzon Grid during peak demand and power disruptions.

“Through the Bay BESS Project, we are combining battery technology with geothermal power to strengthen grid stability. This means our consumers can count on a more reliable and steady supply of clean energy, especially during peak demand or unexpected disruptions,” Delgaco said.

Aboitiz Renewables, the renewable energy arm of AboitizPower, holds investments and interests in various renewable energy projects, including geothermal, solar, large hydro, run-of-river hydro, wind, and battery energy storage systems.

“Our projects, like the Overhauling Reduction Days Program and the Bay BESS Project, reflect our mission to deliver innovation with purpose as we help power the nation's progress,” said Ireneo “Irene” Itoses, First Vice President and General Manager for the Geothermal Business Unit of Aboitiz Renewables.