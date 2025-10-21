AbaCore gains SEC nod for P418M dividends

AbaCore Capital Holdings, Inc. (PSE: ABA) has received regulatory approval from the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) to proceed with the distribution of its previously declared property and cash dividends to shareholders of record as of 28 June 2022.

In a disclosure, AbaCore said it obtained the SEC’s Certificate of Filing of the Notice of Property Dividend Declaration dated 8 October 2025, authorizing the release of property dividends worth P376.73 million and cash dividends totaling P41.86 million.

The property dividend will be distributed as 3,767,341 common shares of AbaCore’s wholly owned subsidiary, the Philippine Regional Investment Development Corporation (PRIDE), with a par value of P100 per share. The declared cash dividend will also cover fractional shares resulting from the property dividend allocation.

At the time of declaration in June 2022, PRIDE had a book value of P360.98 per share, which has since risen to P405.17 per share as of 31 December 2023 — a 305 percent increase above par value.

AbaCore is a publicly-listed holding company, diversified across real estate, mining, and financial services. Originally incorporated in 1981, its core operations include project financing via PRIDE, as well as the development and monetization of land assets in Batangas and Cavite while also pursuing exploration/mining activities for gold and coal. The company received a $1.6 million investment from a Singapore-based firm in 2024, and recently posted a P107 million profit in the first quarter of this year primarily driven by one-time gains on property disposal.

The company is currently processing the settlement of taxes and securing the Certificate Authorizing Registration (CAR) from the Bureau of Internal Revenue before announcing the payment and distribution dates. Once cleared, cash dividends will be released to shareholders, while PRIDE share certificates will be issued.

“This development reflects AbaCore’s steadfast commitment to fulfilling our obligations to shareholders and delivering tangible value from our investments,” said Atty. Antonio Victoriano F. Gregorio III, Chairman and President of AbaCore Capital. “With the SEC’s approval and the increase in PRIDE’s book value, we are confident that this distribution marks another step forward in strengthening shareholder confidence and sustaining our growth momentum.”