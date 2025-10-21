22 buses suspended over various violations

The Land Transportation Franchising and Regulatory Board (LTFRB) announced Tuesday it has suspended the operations of 22 passenger buses belonging to two companies for various franchise violations, including failure to maintain clean and comfortable passenger terminals.

LTFRB chairperson Vigor D. Mendoza II said the suspensions and show cause orders were issued against Elavil Tours Phils. Inc. and AMV Travel and Tours Inc., following the directive of President Ferdinand R. Marcos Jr. to prioritize passenger safety and convenience.

A total of 17 buses from Elavil Tours Inc., which ply the Bicol-Manila route, were suspended “for not more than 30 days.” The same sanction was imposed on five units of AMV Travel and Tours Inc.

Both companies were ordered to surrender the “for-hire” plates of the affected units and submit a notarized written explanation for why their franchises should not be suspended or revoked.

Mendoza said the primary violation was non-compliance with minimum safety and comfort standards for passengers.

“This should serve as a stern warning to transport companies to comply with the minimum standard for safe operations and maintaining passenger-friendly stations and terminals,” Mendoza said.

He stressed that passengers, who sustain these businesses, deserve proper service, which begins at the terminals, adding that passengers should not be “bothered by getting wet when it rains, having no decent place to sit while waiting for the trip, and being unable to use comfort rooms due to extreme dirt.”

In the case of Elavil Tours, the suspension followed an inspection by Transport Secretary Giovanni Lopez, who ordered the LTFRB to investigate the company. Lopez reportedly caught Elavil Tours using an illegal terminal in Pasay City that the Department of Transportation had previously ordered closed.

Mendoza assured both companies of due process, stating they will have a chance to explain their side at a hearing scheduled for 22 October at the LTFRB main office in Quezon City.