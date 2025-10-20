UAE-donated hygiene kits distributed

The Department of Social Welfare and Development (DSWD) is set to complete the distribution of 26,000 food and hygiene kits donated by the United Arab Emirates (UAE) government on Monday to families affected by the magnitude 6.9 earthquake that struck Northern Cebu on 30 September.

DSWD spokesperson and head of the Disaster Response Management Group Assistant Secretary Irene Dumlao said the donation was coursed through the UAE Embassy in Manila, which coordinated with the department for the distribution of the goods to the hardest-hit areas.

“The DSWD appreciates the generosity of the UAE government for extending timely assistance to our kababayans in Cebu,” Dumlao said. “Our disaster response personnel are tirelessly working on the ground so these donations swiftly reach our affected Cebuanos.”

Since 11 October, the DSWD Field Office 7-Central Visayas has been distributing the kits across Bogo City and the municipalities of San Remigio, Tabogon, Medellin, Daanbantayan, Borbon and Tuburan.

The completed distribution will see 5,400 kits delivered to San Remigio; 4,000 to Medellin; 4,000 to Daanbantayan; 4,000 to Bogo City; 4,600 to Tuburan; 2,000 to Tabogon; and 2,000 to Borbon. Each UAE-donated kit contains rice, milk, coffee, canned goods, biscuits, sugar, a blanket or towel and bottled water.