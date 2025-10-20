Masbate tourism workers get needed aid

MASBATE CITY — Department of Tourism (DoT) Secretary Christina Garcia Frasco and Department of Social Welfare and Development (DSWD) Secretary Rex Gatchalian led the distribution of Emergency Cash Transfer (ECT) assistance to 677 tourism workers affected by typhoon “Opong” on Monday.

The distribution, held at the Magallanes Coliseum in Masbate City, marks the latest rollout of the Bayanihan sa Bukas na May Pag-asa sa Turismo (BBMT) program, a joint DoT-DSWD initiative launched under President Ferdinand R. Marcos Jr. to provide financial aid and livelihood support to disaster-affected tourism workers.

Attending the event on behalf of the President was Special Assistant to the President Antonio Ernesto Floirendo Lagdameo Jr. Other officials present included Department of Education Secretary Juan Edgardo Angara, Department of Agriculture Undersecretary Engr. Roger Navarro, and local leaders, including Masbate Governor Richard Kho.

Frasco expressed gratitude to Masbate’s tourism workers, stressing the industry’s importance to the national economy.

“Because of your service and hard work for the tourism industry, it is a huge contribution to our economy. The contribution of tourism has reached almost 9 percent of our GDP, and you are part of that,” Frasco said.

She stressed that the government’s efforts reflect the compassion of President Marcos Jr., ensuring that aid reaches those who lose their livelihoods due to calamities.

Meantime, Lagdameo reaffirmed the Marcos administration’s commitment to sustained government aid and quick response. “President Ferdinand R. Marcos Jr. wants to convey to all of you that the government is truly here to help. The response was fast; after typhoon “Opong,” he was here immediately, and now we are here again to ensure that help continues,” Lagdameo said.

Gatchalian, on the other hand, reiterated his department’s commitment to prioritizing disaster-hit tourism workers, stating, “Secretary Frasco always reminds me that you (tourism workers) are the ones who revive our country’s economy. So in times like this, we will ensure that the DSWD and the entire government are beside you in your recovery.” dt