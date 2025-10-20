Living and learning heritage: Exhibits showcase UNESCO-inscribed Ifugao festivity and NCCA transmission program

In celebration of the National Indigenous Peoples Month and Museums and Galleries Month, two exhibits of the National Commission for Culture and the Arts (NCCA) showcase Philippine intangible cultural heritage.

Haggi̱yo, Huwah! A Living Heritage of the Tuwali Ifugao of Hungduan, An Intangible Cultural Heritage of Humanity and Community, Creativity and Continuity: The Story of the NCCA Schools of Living Traditions run from 13 to 30 October at the NCCA Gallery in Intramuros, Manila. Both mounted by a curatorial team led by Renee Talavera, chief of the Program Management Division of the NCCA Secretariat, the exhibits show ways on how rituals and traditions endure — through memory, practice, and craftsmanship. Highlighted too is the passing of knowledge from one generation to the next.