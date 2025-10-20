Lakandula elementary students get ‘Yorme’ treat

Manila Mayor Francisco “Isko Moreno” Domagoso celebrated the start of a new school project Monday morning, leading the groundbreaking ceremony for the installation of a roof over the quadrangle at Lakandula Elementary School.

Domagoso was welcomed by hundreds of children, including kindergarten students who chanted his nickname, “Yorme,” and sang “Happy Birthday” ahead of his 24 October birthday.

The open-air quadrangle, which measures approximately 250 square meters, is used for school activities and can accommodate more than 500 people.

In his speech, Domagoso recalled being invited to the school’s Christmas party in December 2024, where school officials and the principal requested that, if elected, he provide a roof for the quadrangle to shelter events from rain or sun.

“I remember when you invited me to your Christmas party last December 2024, and the teachers and principal whispered to me about roofing this open-air quadrangle. I said if I won, I would deliver,” Domagoso said.

“So here is my debt to you. Even with our fiscal challenges, I found a way to make it happen,” he added.

Domagoso, who turns 51 on 24 October, also promised the young students a treat.

“Because you wished me a happy birthday, tomorrow, do not ask your mothers and fathers for an allowance because I will treat all of you to hamburgers,” said Domagoso.

The mayor promised to complete the installation of the roof, along with improvements to the small attached stage, by December.

He said he plans to return to join their 2025 Christmas party under the newly covered quadrangle.