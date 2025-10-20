JV backs 30-year infrastructure plan

Senator Joseph Victor “JV” Ejercito has proposed the creation of a long-term master plan for infrastructure and national development, emphasizing the need for a strategic, future-proof approach to the country’s growth.

During a hearing of the Senate Finance Subcommittee A on Monday, Ejercito called on the Department of Public Works and Highways (DPWH) to support his priority legislation — Senate Bill No. 2, the Masterplan for Infrastructure and National Development (MIND) Act.

The bill seeks to institutionalize a 30-year Comprehensive Infrastructure Development Masterplan (CIDMP) that would establish the Philippines’ long-term vision, goals, and strategies for national development, particularly in infrastructure.

“I think we’ll be hitting two birds with one stone with this measure,” said Ejercito during the hearing.

“First of all, as I was saying about the rationale, long-term or big-ticket items that will transcend different administrations, such as railroads, dams, and skyways, will be part of this master plan. We will be able to implement infrastructure projects and prevent the occurrence of anomalies,” Ejercito explained.

The senator underscored that a long-term infrastructure roadmap would also help attract foreign investors by providing certainty and stability in the country’s development trajectory.

“Having a long-term plan is also a strategy to entice foreign investors to do and establish business in the country, being assured that continued development will bring them more profit,” Ejercito said in the explanatory note of the bill.

Ejercito, a longtime advocate of transportation and infrastructure development, said the bill aims to elevate Philippine infrastructure to meet both present and future demands, laying the groundwork for inclusive economic growth.