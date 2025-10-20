DoH assures no flu-like illness outbreak

The Department of Health (DoH) reported a total of 6,457 cases of influenza-like illness (ILI) nationwide from 28 September to 11 October 2025 which marks a significant decline, coming in 39 percent lower than the 10,470 cases logged during the preceding two-week period.

In a statement, the Health department said that the total is also 25 percent lower than the 8,628 cases reported during the same period last year, though the DoH cited final figures may change due to ongoing surveillance.

Health Secretary Ted Herbosa moved to reassure the public, confirming there is no ILI outbreak and no need for a lockdown as he urged the public to continue simple preventive measures — regularly washing hands with soap and clean water, covering the mouth and nose when coughing or sneezing, and ensuring adequate rest, proper diet and sufficient hydration.

Herbosa also advised anyone experiencing ILI symptoms — such as fever, coughing, sore throat or body ache — to stay indoors to prevent transmission, take over-the-counter medication like paracetamol for fever relief, and immediately consult a local health center, facility, or hospital for proper medical attention.

In a related development, Baguio City’s City Health Services Office (CHSO) is advising residents to maintain vigilance, even though the city has seen a marked decline in ILI cases.

Dr. Donnabel Tubera-Panes, chief of the CHSO’s City Epidemiology Surveillance Unit, reported approximately 2,657 ILI cases from January to October 2025. This number is 44 percent lower than the cases recorded during the same period last year.

Tubera-Panes stressed that while current numbers are far below the epidemic threshold and no outbreaks have occurred, the public should not become complacent, urging them to “not forget the lessons from the pandemic years.”