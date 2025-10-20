DILG warns vs Remulla assistant poser

The Department of the Interior and Local Government (DILG) on Monday warned the public against scammers who are falsely invoking the names of Secretary Juanito Victor C. Remulla and his head executive assistant, Atty. Kevin R. Carpeso, to solicit money or donations.

The DILG issued an advisory stating that “these individuals have been contacting DILG officials and other government agencies through messaging apps such as Viber, Messenger and Signal, and may also target private individuals and partners while pretending to represent the Office of the Secretary.”

It stressed that all such messages are fraudulent and unauthorized.

The DILG also said that Carpeso, the Secretary, and the Office of the Secretary will never solicit or authorize money transfers, solicitations, or donations through personal accounts or informal messaging platforms.

Official communications are only made through verified DILG channels such as government emails, official phone numbers, and formal correspondence.

It urged everyone to remain vigilant, report suspicious messages, and avoid sharing personal or financial information with unverified senders.

Meantime, the agency condemned the fraudulent activity and is working with law enforcement to identify and prosecute those involved.

It also warned that any misuse of the names of the Secretary or any DILG official for fraudulent gain will be punished to the fullest extent of the law.