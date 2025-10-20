Defending the turf

Enrico Gallardo began his Monday with a trip to his chiropractor, hoping to ease the nagging pain in his back before an afternoon tee time with Sean Ramos at Sta. Elena Golf and Country Club in Sta. Rosa, Laguna.

The 32-year-old, now competing in the China Golf Tour, has been battling back spasms — but that didn’t stop him from grinding his way into the field at the recent Asian Development Tour (ADT)Players Championship.

As the best-placed Filipino pro aside from Angelo Que and Carl Corpus, Gallardo secured a coveted spot in the International Series Philippines (ISP) presented by BingoPlus, which tees off on Thursday.

Just a month ago, playing in the country’s biggest international event wasn’t even in his plans. He had barely teed it up on the Philippine Golf Tour, where only the top five players earned invitations. But injury or not, Gallardo wasn’t about to let this one slip away.

As luck would have it, the country’s top pros skipped the ADT event to play in the Philippine Golf Tour leg in Del Monte — opening a rare window for Gallardo. The only top Filipino names left in the field — Que, Corpus and Aidric Chan — had already secured their berths to the International Series Philippines.

Still, Gallardo’s biggest battle wasn’t with the leaderboard — it was with his back. His movement restricted and every swing a gamble, he dug deep just to make it through. He opened with rounds of 71 and 73 to survive the cut, added a 72 in the third round, then limped home with a 78 on the final day.

He finished tied for 46th — good for $714. It was hardly enough to bankroll his week at Sta. Elena, but just enough to buy him a ticket into the country’s richest golf event.

Now, with a $2-million purse on the line and his back still aching, Gallardo knows the odds are stacked against him. But pain has never stopped him before — and it certainly won’t this week.

Sta. Elena has always been kind to Gallardo.

“I won all three of my matches during The Duel: North vs. South organized by the PGT,” he recalled with a smile.

But that was years ago — before the pandemic changed everything. He hadn’t set foot on Sta. Elena’s fairways until Monday, when he tested his swing ahead of the biggest week of his career.

Nearly all 11 Filipinos entered in the prestigious International Series Philippines presented by BingoPlus are coming off competitive play at home or abroad.

Apart from Que, Corpus, Chan, and Gallardo, Miguel Tabuena, Justin Quiban, and Sean Ramos flew in fresh from the SJM Macao Open. Keanu Jahns, Rupert Zaragosa and Clyde Mondilla tuned up at the ICTSI Del Monte Championship, while amateur Perry Josef Bucay saw action at Luisita.

Now, it’s all systems go.

Two days before the tournament tees off, Sta. Elena is gleaming under the sun — its manicured fairways and lightning-fast greens ready to challenge the field. Three straight days of sunshine gave the grounds crew enough time to perfect every detail.

The hospitality suite stands ready to welcome players, VIPs and guests, while the pro-am on Wednesday sets the stage for the main event.

With a rich purse and global ranking points at stake, the International Series Philippines presented by BingoPlus isn’t just another tournament — it’s a gateway to the LIV Golf League. Major champions like Dustin Johnson, Patrick Reed, and Charl Schwartzel will headline the field, turning Sta. Elena into the epicenter of the golf world this week.

And for Gallardo, whose journey here began with pain and persistence, the moment couldn’t be more fitting.