2GO opens Manila–Siargao sea link

2GO Travel is set to open a new Manila–Siargao route starting next month to improve logistics capacity for businesses on the island while expanding access for travelers amid growing tourism demand.

The Sy-led company said Monday that the new service, which begins on 10 November would help lower transport costs for both passengers and cargo by providing a sea travel alternative to flights, which have been limited and often expensive.

Logistics link

The route will also serve as a logistics link for essential supplies such as food, fuel, and construction materials needed to support Siargao’s growing economy.

The MV 2GO St. Francis Xavier — one of the company’s larger vessels with both passenger and cargo capacity — will serve the route.

Expanding possibilities

“With 2GO now sailing directly to Siargao, we’re not just expanding routes — we’re expanding possibilities,” said Francis Chua, 2GO Travel Business Unit head.

“This voyage is for every Filipino who has long wanted to experience Siargao without breaking the bank. At the same time, it ensures that local businesses can transport goods and supplies more efficiently. We’re making travel and trade more inclusive, one voyage at a time.”

The weekly voyage will depart Manila every Monday at 6:30 p.m. and arrive in Siargao on Tuesday at 11:30 p.m.

The return trip leaves Siargao every Wednesday at 2:30 a.m. and arrives in Manila on Friday at 7:30 a.m.

The route also connects Siargao, Butuan and Ozamis, expanding trade and passenger movement across Northern Mindanao.