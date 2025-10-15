Senators welcome lifting of SALN restrictions

Senators on Wednesday, 15 October, welcomed the lifting of existing restrictions on Statements of Assets, Liabilities, and Net Worth (SALN).

Issuing his first memorandum circular as the newly appointed Ombudsman, Jesus Crispin “Boying” Remulla overturned the order of his predecessor, Samuel Martires, which limited access to SALNs under the Ombudsman’s jurisdiction.

While Senator Francis “Kiko” Pangilinan welcomed Remulla’s move, he urged him to first release the SALN of Martires, covering the period from his tenure as Supreme Court justice until his resignation as Ombudsman in 2025.

“Maybe we can find out why he is opposed to the release of the SALN,” Pangilinan said.

He added that he is also willing to release his own SALN. “Basta may mag-request dapat ginagawang available ’yun (I will make it available as soon as someone requests it),” he said.

Meanwhile, Senator Bam Aquino said the lifting of SALN restrictions is one of the first steps toward what the people desire — a clean government.

“It is only fitting that the Ombudsman reinstated the SALNs to be made public. This is a good step toward cleaning up our government,” Aquino added.

Senator Risa Hontiveros also expressed support for the removal of what she described as the “unjust, unconstitutional, and anti-people” restrictions on access to public officials’ SALNs.

Hontiveros assured that she is willing to release her own SALN in accordance with Senate rules and policies.

The senator emphasized that Filipinos have the right to monitor the activities of government leaders, especially regarding corruption and hidden wealth.

“Now that public anger is high due to rampant corruption in the government, the opening of SALNs is a good step in strengthening the transparency and accountability that everyone is seeking,” she said.

“The new rules should be applied equally on all public officials — from the highest to the lowest, past or present — even with reasonable limitations related to personal or sensitive information and security,” she added.