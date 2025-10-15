Senators back Ombudsman Remulla’s move to lift SALN restrictions

Several senators have expressed support for the Office of the Ombudsman’s recent decision to lift restrictions on the public disclosure of Statements of Assets, Liabilities, and Net Worth (SALNs), describing the move as a step toward restoring transparency and public accountability.

Senate President Vicente “Tito” Sotto III said he is open to making his SALN public and is prepared to release it “anytime,” though he noted that a consensus among senators is still necessary.

“When I was Senate President before, we allowed access to senators’ SALNs, subject to their individual approval, so this is not new to us,” Sotto said. “The only difference is we redacted the addresses of their properties.”

Sotto added that the Senate leadership will hold a caucus soon to discuss whether senators are willing to follow the Ombudsman’s updated policy. “Yes, likely. I will seek their permission,” he added.

Senator Bam Aquino also voiced his support, calling the policy shift a critical step in normalizing transparency within government institutions.

“Even when I first entered government 24 years ago, SALN disclosures were already required. It only faded away over time. That’s why I believe it’s only right that the Ombudsman reinstated this practice,” Aquino said in Filipino.

“This is a good step toward cleaning up our government. Normalizing transparency is crucial. I hope this is just the beginning of the accountability the public has long been demanding,” he added.

‘Constitutional right’

Senator Risa Hontiveros described the previous SALN restrictions as “unjust, unconstitutional, and anti-people.”

“I strongly support and welcome the removal of the unjust, unconstitutional, and anti-people restrictions on access to public officials’ SALNs,” she said, emphasizing that public access to SALNs is enshrined in the 1987 Constitution and supported by existing laws.

“People have the right to monitor the actions of public officials, especially in matters concerning corruption and unexplained wealth,” she said. “At a time when public outrage over corruption is high, reopening SALNs is a powerful step toward greater transparency and accountability.”

Hontiveros also stressed that the policy must be applied equally to all public officials—past or present, high-ranking or not—with reasonable exceptions for personal or security-related details.

The Office of the Ombudsman, under Remulla’s leadership, issued a memorandum on Tuesday reversing a controversial 2020 policy that required written consent from public officials before their SALNs could be released. The new directive lifts this restriction for the President, Vice President, heads of constitutional offices, and local government officials whose SALNs are held by the Ombudsman.

Senators take up the challenge

Senator Robinhood Padilla volunteered to be the first to publicly release his SALN, calling on his colleagues to follow suit.

“Katulad ng aking talumpati sa plenaryo ng Senado patungkol sa Freedom of Information. Ngayon na maglabasan ng SALN, tanggapin ng Senado ang hamon ng bagong Ombudsman! Unahin niyo na po ilabas yun sa akin! (As I said in my speech on the Senate floor about the Freedom of Information. Now is the time to release our SALNs. The Senate should accept the challenge of the new Ombudsman. Start with mine),” Padilla declared.

‘Prima facie evidence’

Senator Kiko Pangilinan also welcomed the move but urged Ombudsman Remulla to lead by example by disclosing the SALN of his predecessor, Samuel Martires.

“Doon sila mag-umpisa kasi—syempre tinago. Bakit kaya? Baka sakaling malaaman natin kung anong dahilan bakit hinigpit (That’s where they should start—it was hidden, after all. Why? Maybe we’ll find out why the release of SALNs was restricted). But anyway, it’s up to the current Ombudsman to decide,” Pangilinan said, stressing the importance of the SALN in enforcing anti-graft laws.

Citing the Anti-Graft law, Pangilinan explained that if a public official’s wealth is not commensurate with their income, it becomes prima facie evidence of ill-gotten wealth.

“The burden of proof then lies on the official to prove otherwise,” he added.

Pangilinan noted that a mismatch between what’s declared in the SALN and an official’s actual properties or belongings “creates a presumption of corruption. That’s why the SALN is important.”

Lawmakers said the policy shift is a significant move toward restoring public confidence in governance and reaffirming the SALN as a vital tool for promoting integrity and deterring corruption among public officials.