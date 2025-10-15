Rural Women Day Rally

(October 15 2025) Militant group Oriang, K4K, Asian Peoples’ Movement on Debt and Development (APMDD), Philippine Movement for Climate Justice (PMCJ), Aniban ng Manggagawa sa Agrikultura (AMA, carrying vegetables as symbolize of their protest and march to the Department of Agriculture in Quezon City, to demand food for people, and accountability in the massive corruption palauging the national government and landlessness among poor peasants as they mark International Rural Women's Day on Wednesday. Photo/Analy Labor Analy Labor











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(October 15 2025) Militant group Oriang, K4K, Asian Peoples’ Movement on Debt and Development (APMDD), Philippine Movement for Climate Justice (PMCJ), Aniban ng Manggagawa sa Agrikultura (AMA, carrying vegetables as symbolize of their protest and march to the Department of Agriculture in Quezon City, to demand food for people, and accountability in the massive corruption palauging the national government and landlessness among poor peasants as they mark International Rural Women's Day on Wednesday. Photo/Analy Labor Analy Labor (October 15 2025) Militant group Oriang, K4K, Asian Peoples’ Movement on Debt and Development (APMDD), Philippine Movement for Climate Justice (PMCJ), Aniban ng Manggagawa sa Agrikultura (AMA, carrying vegetables as symbolize of their protest and march to the Department of Agriculture in Quezon City, to demand food for people, and accountability in the massive corruption palauging the national government and landlessness among poor peasants as they mark International Rural Women's Day on Wednesday. Photo/Analy Labor Analy Labor (October 15 2025) Militant group Oriang, K4K, Asian Peoples’ Movement on Debt and Development (APMDD), Philippine Movement for Climate Justice (PMCJ), Aniban ng Manggagawa sa Agrikultura (AMA, carrying vegetables as symbolize of their protest and march to the Department of Agriculture in Quezon City, to demand food for people, and accountability in the massive corruption palauging the national government and landlessness among poor peasants as they mark International Rural Women's Day on Wednesday. Photo/Analy Labor Analy Labor (October 15 2025) Militant group Oriang, K4K, Asian Peoples’ Movement on Debt and Development (APMDD), Philippine Movement for Climate Justice (PMCJ), Aniban ng Manggagawa sa Agrikultura (AMA, carrying vegetables as symbolize of their protest and march to the Department of Agriculture in Quezon City, to demand food for people, and accountability in the massive corruption palauging the national government and landlessness among poor peasants as they mark International Rural Women's Day on Wednesday. Photo/Analy Labor Analy Labor (October 15 2025) Militant group Oriang, K4K, Asian Peoples’ Movement on Debt and Development (APMDD), Philippine Movement for Climate Justice (PMCJ), Aniban ng Manggagawa sa Agrikultura (AMA, carrying vegetables as symbolize of their protest and march to the Department of Agriculture in Quezon City, to demand food for people, and accountability in the massive corruption palauging the national government and landlessness among poor peasants as they mark International Rural Women's Day on Wednesday. Photo/Analy Labor Analy Labor