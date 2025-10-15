PBBM: Admin still on solid ground

Despite growing dissatisfaction from the public due to corruption and seemingly “delayed” response to hold those who are responsible into account, President Ferdinand Marcos Jr. said the administration remains on solid ground.

“All I can say is that in our assessment, we are still very much – the administration is still very much on solid ground in terms of support from the different sectors of society,” he said during the oathtaking of Malacañang Media groups on Wednesday.

Speaking in terms of the level of confidence in the military’s allegiance to the current administration and of the people, Marcos said he is exercising caution and is open to discussion.

The President made this statement after growing concerns of members of the military who might turn against him, similar to the situation his father faced at the end of his term.

“I am never confident in that sense. In the sense that I know that you have to be very careful to keep everyone as part of the administration and in support of the administration,” he said.



“We are constantly talking to everyone and saying, we are very open in our discussions. And whoever has any kind of grievance or any kind of complaints, and who might be thinking of saying ‘we no longer agree with the administration’, we always go to them and say, what can we do to accommodate your advocacy or some of the things that they would like the national government to do. And so that's what we are doing,” he added.

Marcos noted that it is “dangerous” to be complacent and say everything is okay, considering the latest state of the country who is deep in corruption issues.

“If there's a complaint, we're open. Go ahead and complain, tell us. If it's something that we have to attend to, because we try to listen to everyone,” he said.

“And so, that's the only way. That's the only real way that we can keep the support of people in different sectors,” he added.

Marcos also assured the public that the government is “working very hard” in ensuring that the administration is doing what the public wants. “And that's the most important thing,” he said.