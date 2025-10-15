MPD receives vital care kit

Members of the Manila Disaster Risk Reduction and Management Office unload boxes of vital care kits donated by the Manila city government to the Manila Police District on Wednesday, 15 October 2025. The kits include essential medical supplies such as blood pressure monitors, oximeters, glucose monitoring devices, digital thermometers, antiseptic wipes and wound gel. A total of 4,489 kits were turned over. JohnCarloMagallon

Members of the Manila Disaster Risk Reduction and Management Office unload boxes of vital care kits donated by the Manila city government to the Manila Police District on Wednesday, 15 October 2025. The kits include essential medical supplies such as blood pressure monitors, oximeters, glucose monitoring devices, digital thermometers, antiseptic wipes and wound gel. A total of 4,489 kits were turned over. JohnCarloMagallon

Members of the Manila Disaster Risk Reduction and Management Office unload boxes of vital care kits donated by the Manila city government to the Manila Police District on Wednesday, 15 October 2025. The kits include essential medical supplies such as blood pressure monitors, oximeters, glucose monitoring devices, digital thermometers, antiseptic wipes and wound gel. A total of 4,489 kits were turned over. JohnCarloMagallon