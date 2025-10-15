Marcos open to show SALN

President Ferdinand Marcos Jr. on Wednesday agreed with the reimplementation of an old rule enforced by the Office of the Ombudsman to make public his Statement of Assets, Liabilities, and Net Worth (SALN).

The reinforcement of the rule was announced by Ombudsman Jesus Crispin Remulla. This removes the restrictions imposed by his predecessor Samuel Martires, making it easier to access the SALN of government officials.

“We will follow the new rules,” Marcos said.

He also pointed out that making the SALN accessible was already an established rule.

“We will follow the old rules. These old rules were suspended in the last administration where the SALN was – it was much – much easier to get a copy of the SALN and to examine it,” he said.

He noted that once he assumed the presidency, the SALN was “almost impossible” to get a copy.

“We are just going back to the old procedure and we will follow that whatever happens,” he said.

“Again, my SALN… it will be available as available to whoever would like to… in case the ICI wants it, I will give it. If the Ombudsman wants a copy, we will give them,” he emphasized.

Marcos said he will also enjoin his Cabinet to follow the old rule and make their SALN’s accessible.