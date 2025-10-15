Mapúa students join protest against gov't corruption

Hundreds of Mapúa University students walk out of their classrooms in Manila on Wednesday, 15 October 2025, to protest against widespread government corruption tied to anomalous flood control projects of the Department of Public Works and Highways. JohnCarloMagallon

Hundreds of Mapúa University students walk out of their classrooms in Manila on Wednesday, 15 October 2025, to protest against widespread government corruption tied to anomalous flood control projects of the Department of Public Works and Highways.

Hundreds of Mapúa University students walk out of their classrooms in Manila on Wednesday, 15 October 2025, to protest against widespread government corruption tied to anomalous flood control projects of the Department of Public Works and Highways.

Hundreds of Mapúa University students walk out of their classrooms in Manila on Wednesday, 15 October 2025, to protest against widespread government corruption tied to anomalous flood control projects of the Department of Public Works and Highways.

Hundreds of Mapúa University students walk out of their classrooms in Manila on Wednesday, 15 October 2025, to protest against widespread government corruption tied to anomalous flood control projects of the Department of Public Works and Highways. JohnCarloMagallon

Hundreds of Mapúa University students walk out of their classrooms in Manila on Wednesday, 15 October 2025, to protest against widespread government corruption tied to anomalous flood control projects of the Department of Public Works and Highways. John Carlo Magallon

Hundreds of Mapúa University students walk out of their classrooms in Manila on Wednesday, 15 October 2025, to protest against widespread government corruption tied to anomalous flood control projects of the Department of Public Works and Highways. John Carlo Magallon