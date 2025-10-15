Khan disqualification won’t stall Duterte case — ICC lawyer

International Criminal Court (ICC) Assistant to Counsel Kristina Conti said Wednesday that Karim Khan’s disqualification as prosecutor in the Duterte human-rights case will have minimal impact on the proceedings.

In a radio interview on Wednesday, Conti said key prosecutorial duties had already been transferred last May to Mame Mandiaye Niang in response to earlier allegations of misconduct.

“May pa lang, naipasa na ‘yung lead ng prosecution kay Mame Mandiaye Niang kaya ang in-charge na sa ngayon, ang nag-submit na ng dokumento, ang bumuo na ng document containing the charges ‘yung team na ni Mame Mandiaye Niang,” she said.

“Sa pag-usad ng kaso mismo, tingin namin, maliit na lang ‘yung epekto dahil wala naman nang ginagawa ngayon si Karim Khan doon sa kaso.”

Khan was removed as prosecutor following petitions from Duterte’s legal team citing a potential conflict of interest, as he had earlier relayed communications from victims of Duterte’s “War on Drugs” to the court. Khan also faces separate allegations of sexual misconduct, which he has denied. The ICC Appeals Chamber formally disqualified Khan in October 2025.

Conti added that she expects no further hearings in 2025.

“There is a very slim chance, very, very slim that the confirmation of charges hearing will proceed in November, probably early December. Pero ‘yung most realistic would be 2026 na,” she said. “Sa inaasahan namin, anytime within the next year, siguro naman hindi na ipagpapaliban sa isang taon ‘yung confirmation of charges hearing kung okay naman siya.”

The charges against former President Rodrigo Duterte — currently detained in The Hague — stem from alleged human rights abuses during his terms as president and as mayor of Davao City.

In September 2025, the ICC formally charged him with three counts of crimes against humanity, accusing him of involvement in the deaths of at least 76 people between 2013 and 2018.

Earlier this month, ICC judges denied Duterte’s request for release pending trial, citing flight risk and the possibility of witness interference.