(October 15 2025) On Wednesday October 15 2025, students with their teacher at Marikina Elementary School wash their hands as they celebrate the Global Handwashing Day, Safeguard, in partnership with the Philippine Association of Medical Technologists (PAMET), the Philippine Red Cross, and Manila Water Foundation, answering the call to strengthen essential germ protection through the "Safe Wash, Safeguard Pinas initiative. This initiative aims to empower Filipino communities to be germ protected through improved everyday hygiene and Safeguard's superior germ protection one community at a time, starting in Marikina City, As part of this initiative, Safeguard will install 10-faucet handwashing sinks in 60 schools identified by the Philippine Red Cross, many of which also serve as evacuation centers during typhoons. This effort ensures a reliable supply of water for handwashing and builds on the 330 handwashing facilities already established in recent years in partnership with Manila Water Foundation, benefiting schools and communities. Photo/Analy Labor ANALY LABOR











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ANALY LABOR ANALY LABOR ANALY LABOR ANALY LABOR ANALY LABOR ANALY LABOR (October 15 2025) On Wednesday October 15 2025, students with their teacher at Marikina Elementary School wash their hands as they celebrate the Global Handwashing Day, Safeguard, in partnership with the Philippine Association of Medical Technologists (PAMET), the Philippine Red Cross, and Manila Water Foundation, answering the call to strengthen essential germ protection through the "Safe Wash, Safeguard Pinas initiative. This initiative aims to empower Filipino communities to be germ protected through improved everyday hygiene and Safeguard's superior germ protection one community at a time, starting in Marikina City, As part of this initiative, Safeguard will install 10-faucet handwashing sinks in 60 schools identified by the Philippine Red Cross, many of which also serve as evacuation centers during typhoons. This effort ensures a reliable supply of water for handwashing and builds on the 330 handwashing facilities already established in recent years in partnership with Manila Water Foundation, benefiting schools and communities. Photo/Analy Labor ANALY LABOR