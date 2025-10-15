Discaya couple backs out of cooperation with ICI probe — Hosaka

The contractor couple Sarah and Curlee Discaya will no longer cooperate with the Independent Commission for Infrastructure (ICI), Executive Director Atty. Brian Hosaka said on Wednesday.

“They [the Discayas] are now saying they will no longer appear before the commission and cooperate,” Hosaka said.

Hosaka explained that the couple initially believed that their cooperation would help them secure a favorable recommendation from the commission as state witnesses.

The Discayas earlier arrived at the ICI office in Taguig City for the continuation of closed-door hearings on allegedly anomalous flood control projects. Curlee was the first to arrive, followed shortly by his wife, Sarah. It was their third appearance before the commission.

The couple are among several contractors implicated in the alleged multibillion-peso flood control scam. Last week, the Bureau of Internal Revenue (BIR) filed multiple tax complaints with the Department of Justice (DOJ) against the Discayas and a corporate officer over an estimated P7.1 billion in unpaid taxes from 2018 to 2021.