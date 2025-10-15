Criminal group leader nabbed in Subic drug bust

A criminal group leader and his cohort were arrested following a police operation conducted in Barangay Calapacuan, Subic, Zambales, around 1:40 AM on 15 October 2025.

According to the Zambales Police Provincial Office (ZPPO), the operation was carried out by the Subic Municipal Police Station in coordination with the Philippine Drug Enforcement Agency (PDEA) Zambales, the Provincial Intelligence Unit (PIU), and the Provincial Drug Enforcement Unit (PDEU) Zambales.

The suspect was identified as alias “Gang Gang,” a high-value individual (HVI) and leader of the Ismael Criminal Group. His cohort was identified only as a 44-year-old resident of Barangay Sto. Tomas, Subic, Zambales.

Confiscated from the suspects was approximately 25 grams of suspected shabu with an estimated value of ₱170,000 based on standard drug prices.

The two suspects and the confiscated evidence were brought to the Subic Municipal Police Station for proper documentation and disposition, while appropriate charges are being filed against them.